MISSOULA - A widespread internet outage is impacting several cities in Montana Wednesday morning.
Residents in Missoula, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, and Kalispell have all reported issues with Spectrum internet and cable services.
Spectrum's customer support chat confirms there are outages in these areas.
The website downdetector.com shows issues are being reported in across Montana and Wyoming.
The current outage is also impacting local broadcast signals on Spectrum cable.
The cause for this outage is unknown at this time.