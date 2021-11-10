Boulder Hill - Montana Department of Transportation

HELENA, Mont. - As winter weather moves in, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting poor road conditions, including some areas of black ice across parts of the state.

Black ice is being reported on the roadways by the MDT in the following locations:

  • I-15
    • 13 to 30 miles north of Butte
    • Butte to 13 miles north
  • I-90
    • 6 to 16 miles east of Butte over Homestake Pass
  • US-2
    • Williams Creek to Schreiber Creek
  • US-12
    • Lolo Pass chain-up area to Graves Creek
  • MT-69
    • 21 miles north of Whitehall to Boulder
  • MT-141
    • Jct 271 to Jct. with MT-200
    • Nevada Lake to the Jct. with S-271
  • MT-200
    • 5 miles west of the Jct. with MT-141 to Lincoln
  • S-271
    • 3 miles west of Helmville to Jct. with MT-141

You can keep an eye on current reported travel conditions on the MDT website here, or on the MDT's 511 map here.

