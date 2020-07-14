Update, July 14, 9:30 p.m.:
GARDINER, Mont. - While Park County Sheriff's Deputies have not given an official report on what caused a large fire to break out in Gardiner, witnesses said it began as a kitchen and grease fire.
Witnesses also said at least five buildings are damaged after the fire sparked in the Two Bit Saloon and jumped over Main Street to the building that houses Red's Blue Goose Saloon, Rosies and the Gardiner Pharmacy.
Witness and local resident Kimberly Flanagan said the fire is devastating to the community.
"It's sad, that's our main street," Flanagan said. "There's always a million people at those places, now we're not going to have that."
Flanagan continued to say that community churches are setting up cots, food and clothes so people who are displaced have somewhere to go.
Previous Coverage:
GARDINER, Mont. - Fire crews are working to put out a large fire in Gardiner, near the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
Pictures sent to our newsroom by Peter Davies show a large amount of smoke as firefighters appear to be working on putting out a large fire. Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler is asking the public to avoid the area while multiple crews fight the fire.
Numerous businesses appear to be affected. We do not have any other official information on the fire right now, but we're working to get that information for you.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.