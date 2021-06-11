UPDATE: JUNE 11 AT 1:19 P.M.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who died in the U.S. Highway 93 crash near Lemery road south of Ronan Thursday.
According to a release from LCSO, the woman was identified as Shirley Crawford Moody, of Polson.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, and LCSO is managing coroner tasks.
"Sheriff Donald R Bell and staff give our condolences to the Moody’s family for their loss," Sheriff Bell wrote in the release.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SAINT IGNATIUS, Mont. - A woman was killed while trying to switch seats in a car Thursday.
At 3:10 pm, the passenger and driver of a 2021 Subaru Ascent were trying to switch seats when the driver failed to put the car in park Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports.
The Subaru reportedly reversed counterclockwise two times, hitting the passenger, an 85-year-old woman from Polson.
MHP says the driver, an 86-year-old from Polson, accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.
The woman succumbed to her injuries at St. Lukes in Ronan. The driver was uninjured.