Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&