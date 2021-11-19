BOZEMAN, MT- With the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on and hospital and healthcare workers still being asked to do so much for all of us, the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, through the Big Sky Relief Fund, is thanking the Gallatin and Madison County healthcare providers through an effort they are calling “Thankful Thursdays.”
This Thursday, the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation provided over 2,000 Pickle Barrel sandwiches and salads to all Bozeman Deaconess healthcare workers and staff to express gratitude.
“Bozeman Health truly appreciates Yellowstone Club Community Foundation and their continued support of our healthcare workers. We saw big smiles and heard great appreciation for Pickle Barrel’s food today—the thoughtfulness of YCCF and others makes a difference.” Lauren Brendel the Bozeman Health spokesperson said.
Since September, the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation has provided four separate lunches for the Big Sky Medical Center and Bozeman Deaconess, with over 3,600 complimentary meals served.
The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation says they want local healthcare workers to know they are appreciated and valued in this community, and hope that efforts like this will spur even more hospitality and gratitude shown for healthcare heroes.