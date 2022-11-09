WHITEFISH, Mont. -- After releasing a statement earlier this evening, Republican candidate Ryan Zinke has declared victory in Montana's 1st congressional district over Democrat candidate Monica Tranel.
Zinke's press team, in an email sent to our newsroom, is citing Decision Desk HQ for their election win, which called the race for Zinke at 8:46 p.m. MST.
The Associated Press has not confirmed Zinke's victory yet, which is the organization that Nonstop Local and many other outlets use to call races.
There is no statement or concession from Tranel at this time.
Decision Desk HQ is an organization that collects, organizes, and reports election results - according to their website.
We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to this article as they become available.
