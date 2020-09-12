HELENA- Before the Vice President’s visit to the Treasure State, Governor Steve Bullock is extending an invitation to brief him on Montana’s response to COVID-19.
Pence is slated to be in the Bozeman area on Monday, September 14.
The full letter from Governor Bullock to Vice President Pence:
Dear Vice President Pence:
Thank you for you for your work as the Chair of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force. Your work with the Governors has been beneficial as states lead the Nation’s response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
I saw press reports that you will be in Montana next week. I wanted to extend an invitation to brief you on Montana’s response to COVID-19.
We took early action to contain the spread of the virus in Montana and to make sure our health care providers had the PPE and capacity necessary to respond to the virus. As a result of these early efforts, we were able to begin reopening our economy in May. I have continued to follow the guidance of public health experts, like Dr. Birx, in our state’s COVID-19 response and re-opening. While we did see cases rise over the summer, our case count has stabilized in the last month. Because of our efforts, schools and universities are working to safely serve students.
I am pleased to report that Montana’s economy appears to be on a good path to recovery. We have added 36,000 jobs back since April and are currently the 6th best state for employment recovery after COVID shutdowns.
Like most of the west, Montana is responding to dual emergencies related to COVID and wildfires. If your schedule allows, I would welcome the opportunity to brief you on our response to these challenges.
Sincerely, Steve Bullock Governor