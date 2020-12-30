Winter weather advisory tonight from Glacier Park south to the Seeley Lake area and west of Missoula and Kalispell in the Lower Clark Fork and Kootenai Cabinet areas.
Snowfall of 6 to 10 inches at Lookout Pass, with 3 to 6 inches at Lolo and Lost Trail Passes. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches west of Missoula and Kalispell with an inch or two in Kalispell and a trace to an inch Missoula south and east.
More Pacific moisture will move across the region, with most the snow confined to western Montana west of the divide.
Down slope winds will prevent much of the snow from reaching the ground across central and eastern Montana, although a dusting cannot be ruled out. High pressure will bring dry weather Friday.
Another storm system will once again take aim on northwest and portions of west central Montana this weekend.
We are also expecting a possible high wind events this weekend across central Montana. A gradual warming trend is expected after a cold start to the week.
Lows in the 10s and 20s across southwest Montana with 20s west of the divide and 20s and 30s east of the divide. Highs in the 30s west of the divide, with upper 30s and 40s east of the divide into eastern Montana. Highs across southwest Montana will include the 30s for Butte and the 30s to lower 40s around Bozeman.
