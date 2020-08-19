Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. THE CURRENT THUNDERSTORM WILL CAUSE A THREAT OF LIGHTNING UNTIL AROUND 6:50 PM.

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR MONIQUE CASBEER. MONIQUE HAS BEEN FOUND AND IS SAFE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT THANKS EVERYONE FOR YOUR HELP.