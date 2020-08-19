HELENA- U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt announced Wednesday the opening and expansion of over 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries, including two in Montana.
According to the Department of the Interior, this rule is the single largest expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in history.
In Montana, the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge and the Swan River National Wildlife Refuge are providing more hunting and fishing opportunities.
The Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge will open turkey hunting on new acres and acres already open to other hunting, and expand existing white-tailed dear hunting and sport fishing to new acres.
The Swan River National Wildlife Refuge will open black bear hunting on acres already open to other hunting.