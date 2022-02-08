SWEET GRASS, Mont. - The Alberta police is reporting the Canadian border entry at Sweet Grass is fully blocked Tuesday.
The Alberta police posted via Twitter, "Alberta RCMP report that both north and southbound lanes at the Coutts border have now been blocked by the unlawful blockade on Hwy 4. Motorists are still being asked to avoid the area."
Freedom Convoy protesters have been at the border for 11 days now. They are standing in opposition of the COVID vaccine requirements for crossing the border.
