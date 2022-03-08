Crash blocking driving lane on I-90 near Drummond

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of snow and wind. An approaching arctic cold front will bring a period of moderate snow, low visibility and wind gusts to the airfield tonight into Tuesday morning. Light snow may begin as early as 5pm this evening, however the bulk of snowfall accumulations are expected overnight between 2am and 7am. Accumulations will most likely be between 1 to 2 inches, though there is 30 percent chance of seeing 3 inches or more. East winds are expected beginning around 2am continuing into Tuesday. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible. A brief period of low visibility due to falling snow and gusty winds is possible on the leading edge of the front, between 2am and 6am.

...An intense snow shower will impact portions of southeastern Missoula, northeastern Ravalli and northwestern Granite Counties through 700 AM MST... At 634 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an intense snow shower over Wye, or near Missoula, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include... Missoula, Bonner-West Riverside, Wye, East Missoula, Clinton and Turah. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between mile markers 91 and 123. Highway 93 between mile markers 0 and 5. Highway 93 S between mile markers 88 and 94. Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 5. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Initially wet roads expected to freeze up. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&