Crash blocking driving lane on I-90 near Drummond

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Missoula International Airport /MSO/
for the following threats...
Multiple threats of snow and wind.
An approaching arctic cold front will bring a period of moderate
snow, low visibility and wind gusts to the airfield tonight into
Tuesday morning.
Light snow may begin as early as 5pm this evening, however the
bulk of snowfall accumulations are expected overnight between 2am
and 7am. Accumulations will most likely be between 1 to 2 inches,
though there is 30 percent chance of seeing 3 inches or more.
East winds are expected beginning around 2am continuing into
Tuesday. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible. A brief period of low
visibility due to falling snow and gusty winds is possible on the
leading edge of the front, between 2am and 6am.
...An intense snow shower will impact portions of southeastern
Missoula, northeastern Ravalli and northwestern Granite Counties
through 700 AM MST...
At 634 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an intense snow shower over
Wye, or near Missoula, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving
conditions.
Locations impacted include...
Missoula, Bonner-West Riverside, Wye, East Missoula, Clinton and
Turah.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 90 between mile markers 91 and 123.
Highway 93 between mile markers 0 and 5.
Highway 93 S between mile markers 88 and 94.
Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 5.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Initially wet roads
expected to freeze up. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
