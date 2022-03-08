Crash blocking driving lane on I-90 near Drummond
DRUMMOND, Mont. - A crash is creating blockage on I-90 near Drummond Tuesday.

The crash is located at mile-marker 153.5.

The Montana Department of Transportation said on its 511 road report map the driving lane is blocked.

Drivers should be careful, slow down and look out for emergency and maintenance crews and vehicles.

