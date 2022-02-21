Crash blocking WB passing lane on I-90 near St. Regis
Photo courtesy of the Montana Department of Transportation

ST. REGIS, Mont. - A crash is blocking the westbound passing lane on I-90 near St. Regis Monday.

The crash is located at mile-marker 30, west of St. Regis.

The Montana Department of Transportation is asking drivers to drive with caution.

Tags

News For You