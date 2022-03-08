Jackknifed semi blocking I-90 eastbound ramp at Rock Creek
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

CLINTON, Mont. - A jackknifed semi-truck is blocking the eastbound ramp at Rock Creek on I-90 Tuesday.

The Montana Department of Transportation said on its 511 road report map the crash has reduced lanes and there is no passing eastbound at this time.

Drivers should be careful and slow down in the area of the crash.

