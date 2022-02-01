Jackknifed semi-truck partially blocking lane on I-90 near St. Regis
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

ST. REGIS, Mont. - A jackknifed semi-truck is partially blocking the passing lane on I-90 near St. Regis Tuesday.

The crash is located at mile-marker 36.5, speed limits are down to 35 miles-per-hour westbound at this time.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the semi is jackknifed in the median. 

Drivers should be looking out for potential debris on the roadway and crew members.

