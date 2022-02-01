Jackknifed semi-truck partially blocking lane on I-90 near St. Regis

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
the Missoula Police Department. Kiarra Ellis, a 12 year old black
female, has gone missing. Kiarra was last seen leaving a
residence on foot around 8:30 PM this evening in Missoula,
wearing tight black jeans, blue & white shoes, blue hoodie with
hot pink sleeves and a butterfly design. Kiarra is 5 feet 3
inches, 110 pounds with brown eyes. Her hair is blue in the front
and black in the back. There is no known direction of travel for
Kiarra. She may be in the company of another juvenile. Kiarra is
not dressed for the bitter cold weather and there is concern for
her welfare. If you have any information, please contact Missoula
PD at 406-552-6300 or dial 9 1 1.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of generally 1 to
2 inches. Intense snow and gusty easterly winds will develop
this evening. Low visibility, blowing snow, and icy roadways
will impact travel conditions.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
