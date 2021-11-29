MDT: Crash causing reduced lanes on US Hwy. 2

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 2 at mile marker 102.5 near Marion, Montana that's causing lane blockage.
Travelers should expect reduced lanes and watch for emergency vehicles in the area.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 2 at mile marker 102.5 near Marion, Montana that's causing lane blockage.
Travelers should expect reduced lanes and watch for emergency vehicles in the area.
Currently in Missoula
Here’s a list of the top 5 things to know about chronic wasting disease this hunting season.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.