Multiple-vehicle slide-offs, spinouts reducing lanes I-90 WB near St. Regis
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

ST. REGIS, Mont. - Multiple-vehicle slide-offs and spinouts are reducing lanes westbound on I-90 west of St. Regis.

The crash is located on mile-marker 22.

The Montana Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be extremely careful and slow down. 

Tags

News For You