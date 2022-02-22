Multiple-vehicle slide-offs, spinouts reducing lanes I-90 WB near St. Regis

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains,
Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan,
Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail
Pass, and Lolo Pass.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
