MONTANA - Montana Department of Transportation reported a semi rollover accident on I-90 east of Superior Tuesday morning.
According to MDT, a semi on its side is blocking the eastbound passing lane near milepost 53.
The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph until further notice and MDT advises travelers to watch for emergency services and equipment.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Zinke reported secondary collisions occurring in the general area.
According to MDT, there is black ice along I-90 from St. Regis to Frenchtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.