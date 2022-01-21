BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck slid off I-90 and slid underneath an overpass near Bozeman.
The semi was heading westbound, lost control into the median near mile-marker 311 and slid underneath the overpass.
Fort Ellis Road, the road underneath the overpass, is completely blocked at this time.
The crash is located outside of Bozeman if you are headed East towards Livingston up Bozeman Pass, it is lightly snowing but there are icy road conditions.
