Semi-truck blocking lane on I-90 near Idaho border

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&