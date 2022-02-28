Semi-truck blocking lane on I-90 near Idaho border

BORAX, Mont. - A semi-truck is blocking the driving lane on I-90 westbound near the Idaho border Monday.
The crash is located at mile-marker 1.5.
The Montana Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down in the area.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
