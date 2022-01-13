Semi-truck stuck on 1-90 off-ramp at Idaho-Montana border

Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility a 1/2 mile or less at times and patchy ice formation on roads in freezing fog. Freezing fog is mostly likely from Stevensville northward to the Missoula Valley. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing, is expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 10 AM MST this morning. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost or ice formation on roadways. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost or ice on bridge decks causing slippery roads. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&

