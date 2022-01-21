UPDATE JAN. 22 AT 12:07 PM:
A 57-year-old man from Paris, Texas is confirmed to have died in a semi-truck crash near Bozeman on Friday.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the man was driving a Volvo semi-truck on I-90 westbound when went off the left side of the road and into the median.
The semi then went between the bridge decks and hit the embankment before coming to a rest on Fort Ellis Rd.
According to MHP, the driver was the only occupant. He was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Road conditions at the time were wet and lightly snowy.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck slid off I-90 and slid underneath an overpass near Bozeman.
The semi was heading westbound, lost control into the median near mile-marker 311 and slid underneath the overpass.
Fort Ellis Road, the road underneath the overpass, is completely blocked at this time.
The crash is located outside of Bozeman if you are headed East towards Livingston up Bozeman Pass, it is lightly snowing but there are icy road conditions.
At this time the incident report map is reporting a fatal crash in the area.
