GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Giant Springs and First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Parks are seeking volunteers to help with maintenance this 2021 season.
According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, volunteer training begins Saturday, May 1 at the Giant Springs State Park ranger station from 9 a.m. to noon.
The training session will go over a rundown of the parks, trail maintenance needs, the tools volunteers will be using and maintenance techniques.
Those interested in volunteering need to pre-register by calling Giant Springs Ranger Station at (406-727-1212) or e-mailing zoe.smiarowski@mt.gov to sign up.