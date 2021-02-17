Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow bands will cause periods of moderate to heavy snow during the evening commute. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&