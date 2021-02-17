MISSOULA -- University of Montana students have been back from break for a few weeks now and despite the pandemic, the school's retention rate is holding steady.
UM officials said 88% of students decided to return to school for the spring semester.
800 students graduated from UM in the fall and 9,500 students are making campus their home.
575 new students enrolled for the spring semester. Officials said most of them are from out-of-state.
UM's Director of Strategic Communications, Dave Kuntz, said this is because UM has been able to keep campus life more normal than other universities.
"There's this real need for a vibrant on campus experience, even during the pandemic," Kuntz said. "Whether it's building the ice rink on the oval or enhancing some of our student club opportunities, we've really worked to make sure students can continue that vibrancy on campus here this semester," he said.
Kuntz added that UM's retention rate has stayed within a percent of the retention rate from this time last year.
The number of 2020 high schooler's graduated enrolling in college nationwide is down 21.7% compared to a year ago.
Officials say that's another reason why it's been a successful year at UM, despite all of the challenges.