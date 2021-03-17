MISSOULA — The University of Montana is making plans to vaccinate more students, faculty and community members starting April 1st.
It comes following the Governor’s announcement yesterday that Montanan’s 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine by then.
UM freshman, Whitney Morrison was happy to hear that the school is getting prepared.
"Honestly, I think that's an awesome idea because the more vaccines we can get, the faster we'll be back to normal life,” Morrison said.
Associate Vice President of Communications for UM, Paula Short, said their goal is to prioritize UM faculty.
"Our vaccine team on campus has already begun planning for vaccine clinics to be available, specifically for UM employees that have been waiting until their turn to receive the vaccine,” Short said
The school has vaccinated a total of 7,500 people through their vaccination clinics and in April, they plan do to even more.
Their goal is to get students vaccinated before they leave for summer break at the end of April, but Short said that will take some planning.
"With that Pfizer series specifically, that's a three week series in between first and second doses. So, of course we know that if we don't get shots administered before the end of about the first week, then we do risk students not being able to get that second dose before they leave. So, we're committed to making that available, to ensure that that can happen,” Short said.
She added that they’ll also be getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will help those who get the vaccine later in April.
Morrison said she’ll be getting her vaccine as soon as possible and urged other students to do the same.
To stay up to date with vaccine clinics, visit the County's website.