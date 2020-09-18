MISSOULA -- One University of Montana researcher was awarded the largest single research award that the campus has ever received.
The National Institutes of Health awarded Jay Evans a five-year, $33.4 million award.
The director of the UM Center for Translational Medicine got the award for the development and clinical trials of opioid vaccines.
Evans said the award will allow them to advance lead opioid vaccine candidates to the first phase of human clinical trials.
Evans said they've been focusing on an opioid vaccine for a couple of years. He said the award shows how hard they've been working.
"It's a great view of the accomplishments that this team's made. We started four years ago with 15 people, we now [have] over 45 researchers focused on vaccines," Evans said.
The opioid crisis is an on-going concern in Montana, and across the country.
Evans said the current pandemic has only made it worse.
"We've kind of forgotten about it with the current COVID pandemic, just remember there's an underlying opioid pandemic that's going on at the same time," Evans said.
UM Post Doctoral Researcher, Hardik Amin, said the $33 million will help in many ways.
"This will bring not only the money, but it will bring more research opportunities, more people into the lab, and more training opportunities so we'll grow and we'll also become more better at what we do," Amin said.
UM is ranked as one of the top ten universities for solving the coronavirus pandemic. Evans said that both vaccines go hand-in-hand.
"The same adjuvants and immuno-stimulants we're developing for COVID are also being used for opioids, so there's a lot of cross talk between the programs," Evans said. "Money that can be used for one program and advancement of one thing to the phase 1 trials, will also help the other programs."
UM received one of only to awards granted this NIH Request for Applications. The other award went to a UM collaborator at Boston Children's Hospital.