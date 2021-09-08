MISSOULA, Mont. — The first Grizzly home football game is just around the corner, but your tickets will look a little different this year.
The University is moving to an all digital platform for tickets.
Whether you're purchasing your tickets on a smart phone or desktop computer, you can either get your ticket downloaded to your phone, or you can just print them off at home.
Like with anything that’s new, fans like Steve Auen are running into a few issues when it comes to digital ticketing.
"What they do is they send an email and it says mobile delivery and then you follow the instructions. I did not get that email. I think I probably got that in my old email and I tried to search through it and I just did not find it,” he said.
If you can’t find the email with your Griz tickets, email griztix@umontana.edu to let the box office know.
For other fans, like Tim Sather, the change is the hard part.
"I can see where they're going and I think maybe as I learn, and maybe they learn, we'll both get on the same page and we'll be able to download them and use them on my phone,” Sather said.
You’ll need to sign into your Griz Tix account on both your desktop and smartphone.
If you choose print delivery, your tickets will get sent to your email and you’ll need to print them from there.
If you’re using a smartphone, you have the option to get a mobile ticket, which can be saved to your phone.
"It's really convenient, but you just have to be patient because sometimes, especially when you make a change like this, there's gonna be some glitches and so it's just going to happen,” Auen said.
UM officials say digital ticketing saves money, gets fans into the stadium faster and its better for the environment.
For more tutorials on how to purchase and download your digital tickets click here.