MISSOULA -- University of Montana students will see some changes to the Oval when they return to campus next month.
All the brick and concrete crosswalks that lead to the center of the Oval are being demolished. The original bricks were reclaimed from the Missoula city streets in the 1960's. However, the bricks started to deteriorate, which made walking on them hazardous for pedestrians.
Officials with the University of Montana said they've been wanting to do this project for awhile, but they didn't have the finances for it until now.
However, they said that UM recently re-financed bonds that gave them the money to move forward.
The Oval will no longer have real bricks on the walkways, instead, it will have stamped red concrete with a brick pattern to mimic real brick.
The center circle will also be replaced. It will have a bronze emblem in the middle that will be designed by a staff member within the sculpture faculty.
UM's Planning and Construction Director, Kevin Krebsbach, said having concrete instead of real bricks will make it safer for everyone.
"Well like I said, most people wouldn't even walk on it previously so, I mean they would walk on the outside edge sidewalk and hardly ever take that section of sidewalk that was so badly deteriorated," he said.
The total project budget is $250,000.
Krebsbach said they are also working on renovations to Panzer Hall, and the Urey Lecture Hall, which now has high-tech technology, new seating and new lighting.
He also added that their plan is to have the construction completed on The Oval by the time students return to school.