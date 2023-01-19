PABLO, Mont. - The busy holiday season has come to a close, but mail and parcel delivery services are still hard at work to get the last minute gifts to your front door.
Stephen “Pep” Larue is a delivery truck driver for UPS in Pablo. Larue’s route is considered rural with most houses not even having addresses posted, but after delivering here for multiple years, he's built relationships with the land, animals, and most important his customers.
"Ya know, when I was growing up I'll never forget the UPS guy coming and delivering a package and ya know I was like "gosh maybe that can be me!" And it ended up being what, I guess where I am today," said Larue.
For Larue, he said that it's the customers that make the job and route for him, building relationships with the homeowners through his service.
