Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Little impacts on area roads are expected, but tree damage from wet snow is a possibility. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Snow will likely melt or turn to slush on paved surfaces during the day. Branches on leafy trees may also break due to snow loading. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&