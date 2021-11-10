GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The viewing bridge at Giant Springs State Park is closing as rehabilitation work is done to portions of the rock wall near the Giant Springs.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says rehabilitation began on Nov. 10 and is scheduled to last through Dec. 1.
Visitors will be detoured off the sidewalk onto the grass around the worksite while the bridge is closed.
FWP is asking visitors to be mindful of any detour signage and to utilize the upper River’s Edge Trail near the railroad tracks during this time on any bike rides, runs or walks if possible.
“Maintaining the historical structures in the park will ensure that these important features will be around for future generations to enjoy,” FWP said.
Updates on the project will be posted to the Giant Springs State Park social media here.
For more information about the construction project, you can contact Park Manager Alex Sholes at alex.sholes@mt.gov or the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.