Students Name: Johanna Canter
School: Anaconda Junior Senior High School
Accomplishments: I am a Varsity Cheerleader, and I’m an honor roll student.
Future Plans: Going to Montana Tech to study and become a medical assistant.
Extracurriculars: I am in a select choir, and I’m a part of the Varsity Cheer Squad.
Favorite Memory: Traveling with the Cheer Squad to for Volleyball and Basketball Divisionals.
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up! Even if it feels like nothing is going your way, it’s so worth it in the end!
Parents Names: Amy Canter and Jeremy Devine