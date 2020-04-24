Johanna Canter

Students Name: Johanna Canter

School: Anaconda Junior Senior High School

Accomplishments: I am a Varsity Cheerleader, and I’m an honor roll student.

Future Plans: Going to Montana Tech to study and become a medical assistant.

Extracurriculars: I am in a select choir, and I’m a part of the Varsity Cheer Squad.

Favorite Memory: Traveling with the Cheer Squad to for Volleyball and Basketball Divisionals.

Advice To Future Generations: Never give up! Even if it feels like nothing is going your way, it’s so worth it in the end!

Parents Names: Amy Canter and Jeremy Devine

