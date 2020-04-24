Mariah Moreno

Student's Name: Mariah Moreno

School: Anaconda High School

Future Plans: I will be attending Montana Tech in the fall, and I want to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

Extracurriculars: Throughout high school, I have participated in cheerleading, HOSA- Future Health Professionals, Key Club, Yearbook, Close-Up, Choir

Favorite Quote: “It always seems impossible until it's done.” -Nelson Mandela

Favorite Memory: My favorite memories from high school are cheering our volleyball and basketball teams through divisionals and state.

Advice To Future Generations: Get out of your comfort zone and get involved in extra-curriculars and clubs. You won't regret the memories you make and the opportunities you will receive.

Parents Names: Dana & Mike Moreno

