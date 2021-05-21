Selena Alicionia Ducharme

Student's Name: Selena Alicionia Ducharme

School: Great Falls High School

Accomplishments: Received Heisy Award, Honor Roll student, Attended National Junior Honor Society, involved in Native American Club through out High school, and was a boxer and won 2 matches.

Future Plans: I plan to go to college and major in business, one day i wanna have my own company or invent something one day. I plan to do a 4 year or a 2 year and educate myself.

Extracurriculars: Native American Club, HOSA

Favorite Quote: “sometimes the wrong choices bring us to the right places”

Favorite Memory: When I bought my first car!

Advice To Future Generations: Have fun and do what makes you happy!

Parents Names: Kimberly Riggs

