Students Name: Tonya Mhoon
School: Helena College
Accomplishments: Teaching and translating Braille to the full state of Montana. She is the secretary of the Helena Chapter of MAB (Montana Association for the blind) and she is also the VP on the Board of Directors for the MAB.
Future Plans: Start her own business in Helena and covers the whole state to make sure anyone needing Braille.
Favorite Quote: Braille is Knowledge and Knowledge is Power. Louis Braille
Favorite Memory: Going to the summer program with the MAB