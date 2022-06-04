MONTANA - Wake Up Montana Weekend is your hometown election headquarters. Ahead of state's June 7 primary election, we sat down with every candidate running to represent Montanans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

For the first time in 30 years, the Treasure State will be represented by two seats in the House. Montana will become the first state to have two seats, lose one and then get the second one back.

Last week, we focused on the second legislative district, which represents more than half the state geographically. This week, we're taking a look at the first legislative district.

Note: Candidate interviews are being placed in this article in alphabetical order, starting with the Republican candidates and re-starting the order with the Democratic candidates.

Mary Todd (R-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 1)

Mitch Heuer (R-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 1)

Ryan Zinke (R-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 1)

Cora Neumann (D-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 1)

Monica Tranel (D-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 1)

Tom Winter (D-U.S. House of Representatives Candidate, District 1)