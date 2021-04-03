Billings pharmacy starts walk-in COVID-19 vaccines appointments

BILLINGS, Mont. - Each county in Montana has their own strategies of getting COVID-19 vaccines into arms and some local pharmacy's are helping to speed up the process with their allocation of vaccines.
Pharm406 Pharmacist Kyle Austin said they aren't receiving federal doses of the vaccine but are getting close to 1,000 doses of vaccine from Yellowstone County.
“I’ve got about a 1,000 doses available right now for first doses and then we’ve got the second doses coming in for those that started a month ago, you know were easily moving a 1,000 doses a week here at Pharm406," Austin said.
To be more specific, Austin said they are doing around 200 doses a day and after filling out the necessary paperwork plus the 15 minute wait after the vaccination, they are getting people in and out in 25 minutes even without an appointment.
In Gallatin County, the chief of emergency management Patrick Lonergan said additional doses will go to local pharmacies who are already getting federal doses of the vaccine as another way for people to find a vaccine.
