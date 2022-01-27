Bitterroot Health breaks ground at new location

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - On Wednesday morning, Bitterroot Health officials and community leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at the new Bitterroot Health - Stevensville site.
The center is now expected to open early spring 2023. Crews were last scheduled to break ground in the fall, but because of the pandemic and its ripple effects, they're starting now.
According to Bitterroot Health CEO John Bishop, their timeline is now set outside of weather impacts.
With the Bitterroot Valley growing, this new facility will make it easier to get continuous and preventative care, saving patient the 20-minute plus drive to either Hamilton or Missoula they currently have to take to receive care.
Patients will be able to get care faster, leading to less severe diagnosis.
Lois Hedg-Peth, Bitterroot Health Board of Directors chairperson, explained just how valuable that time is.
"If you’ve ever had a sick kid or a sick parent, you know every moment when you’re in that car going from one place or another is just huge," Hedg-Peth said. "Being able to come to urgent care right here is going to be great for the community.”
The center will offer things like ambulance services, primary and urgent care, women's health services, rehabilitation services including a pool, and different scans like x-rays, CT's and ultrasounds.
Looking ahead, Bitterroot Health is continuing to expand and will be opening a clinic in Darby shortly after the Stevensville location. They're also working on a cancer center that will break ground this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.