Butte woman looking for answers after storage unit mixup

BUTTE, MT- Shauna Clark's story went viral this week in Butte, Montana on the 411 Facebook page. A baby picture of her was found by a woman, Candy, in her garden and everybody wanted to know how it got there.

"I thought maybe it had been buried in somebody’s yard for 46 years end it turns out that’s not exactly what happened," Clark said.

"My storage unit got sold out from underneath me and that’s how it ended up where it ended up," Clark said.

Clark works in the school district and is a mom. She says all of her personal documents were in that storage unit, until that one document ended up on Facebook. She doesn't remember getting any late payment notices, but for her, what's more important is making sure none of her daughter's stuff was lost.

"Thankfully all my daughter's things are in our house it’s just all my stuff so it feels like I don’t have a life prior to becoming a mom," Clark said.

Wake Up Montana called Butte Mini Storage, who said there was an issue with previous management. Right now, both parties are unsure why the unit was sold. New management says there's record that bills were sent to Clark, but says she still has a lot of paperwork to go through.

"The things that are sentimental with no value to anyone but myself… I want them back," Clark said.

New management says they're working to make this situation right and that they feel bad about what happened. Management has the name of the person who bought the unit and is working to get in touch with them.

As for Clark, she's incredibly grateful Candy posted the picture on Facebook.

"Butte people take care of butte people, she’s such a lovely lady, I made a friend right there," Clark said.