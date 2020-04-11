Coming Up on the Weekend Wake Up Show

Coming up on the Weekend Up Show, Sean Owsley is breaking down new numbers on COVID-19 while you were sleeping.  More events canceled, what's being done this morning to stop the spread.  Plus, some areas could get up to a foot of snow and temperature swings 30 degrees colder today. Majestic has your in-depth forecast.  Wake Up Montana starts at 8am.  Join us.

Tags

News For You