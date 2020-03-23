Update 10:49 a.m.
The Granite County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has identified the person who died in the car crash on Flint Creak Pass near Philipsburg Sunday.
GCSO says Arian Flanders, 31, of Anaconda has passed away from blunt force trauma.
PHILIPSBURG - Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle car crash on Highway 1 on Flint Creek Pass at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other people were flown to area hospitals to receive treatment for life threatening injuries.
According to the Granite County Sheriff's Office, alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
The Granite County Sheriff's office and Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate.