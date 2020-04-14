MISSOULA - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for an 81-year-old with dementia who is believed to have left his home on foot.
Authorities are seeking help to find Timothy John Foley who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red plaid shirt. Foley was last seen on Moats Lane in Superior, MT and has dementia.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office received the call that Foley was missing at about 10 p.m. Monday evening. MCSO along with Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air have searched for Foley until approximately 5 a.m.
If you have any information you are asked to call MCSO at 406-822-3555.