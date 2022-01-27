Montana AG Austin Knudsen goes to US-Mexico border for round table summit

Montanas Attorney General Austin Knudsen will meet with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who hosting a two-day border summit for 12 state attorneys general in McAllen, Edinburg, Weslaco, and Rio Grande City.
According to a press release sent to Montana Right Now, Attorney General Paxton invited the attorneys general to witness first-hand accounts of the massive influx of illegal immigrants that are currently affecting, not only Texas but our entire country.
The attorney's general will be meeting with top officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during round table discussions, a border wall tour, and a boat tour on the Rio Grande River.
A statement sent via release said:
“Ill-conceived immigration policies created by the Biden Administration have wreaked havoc on our communities and placed a massive burden on our country, “Attorney General Paxton said. “I want to thank our local, state, and federal law enforcement officials and my fellow attorneys general, who attended the summit, for making this issue one of their top priorities. This affects them too. Every state in the country is a border state. I will not allow this looming crisis on the border to continue to bring violence, drug cartels, and human trafficking to our communities.”
The attorneys general attending the border summit are from the following states: Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and West Virginia.
