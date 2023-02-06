BIG SKY, Mont. - A new thrift store in Big Sky is providing affordable clothing and goods in a community with significant income disparity.

Big Sky Thrift, opened in December by the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, has everything from ski and snowboard gear to dishes and decorations.

The store has already seen massive support from the public, said Emily Burke, Yellowstone Club Community Foundation associate director of programs. Burke, who oversees the store, says they have received tons of donations and they always have customers.

Based off the sales they are making, there has been a huge demand for a second-hand store in the area.

“Business has been so busy, we are so happy. We've had incredible donations, we have awesome volunteers and we have a line out the door almost every day to get in to come treasure hunting," she said.

Income disparity has continued to be an issue for Big Sky residents. A home in Big Sky costs, on average, over $2 million. On top of that, winter gear like coats and boots can be very expensive. Big Sky Thrift is there to alleviate some of that financial stress and make customers’ dollars stretch just a bit further, Burke said.