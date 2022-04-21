Niecy Nash sits down with Bradley Warren to discuss life, marriage, and her appearance on ABC's "The Rookie."

Niecy Nash is an icon in the comedy world and is a multi-time Emmy nominated and winning actress.

Nash whose name is synonymous with cop-related TV is making a guest appearance on ABC's “The Rookie,” which airs on ABC Montana Sunday nights.

Her character in the show is making a two-part guest appearance as the oldest rookie in the FBI. She says she is hopeful that this guest appearance could turn into a much larger show on ABC for her character by way of a spin-off.

She explained that this show is significantly different than her time on Reno 911, pointing out that this was serious acting, but she was able to infuse her personality and humor into the character.

Nash also opened up about her marriage to her wife Jessica Betts and her cover on Essence Magazine, she said that she did not realize the impact it would have to help to elevate the black LGBTQ image and make other members of the community feel seen.

She said that if there’s an element of her life that can help inspire others, by way of coming out and showcasing her marriage, she feels she’s accomplished what she set out to do.