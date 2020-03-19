The last several days the topic around the globe has been the coronavirus. We will continue to cover the virus and how it affects our communities but we would like to take a moment to share the good.
We posted to Twitter and to our Facebook pages asking for photos of your four-legged friends and we want more!
Friday morning on Wake Up Montana will be featuring these photos and selecting one to be featured as part of Majestic's Four-Legged Forecast.
So keep the photos coming, and please continue to share the good.
Can we start a thread of dog photos?— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) March 19, 2020 " > Share the good: Dog photos