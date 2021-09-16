DALLAS, Texas - A woman accused of drug possession and distribution on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Wolf Point was arrested in Texas Tuesday.
Members of the North Texas Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Strike Force 1 and the Dallas Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested Marlina Nannett Martinez at a house in Dallas.
According to a release, she was arrested without incident.
Martinez was wanted for her alleged involvement in possessing and distributing oxycodone, fentanyl and methamphetamine from on or about October of 2020 to on or about November of 2020 on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Martinez, on April 8, in the United States District Court, District of Montana, Great Falls Division, Great Falls, Montana, after she was charged.
Martinez will have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Friday, Sept. 17. She is then expected to be transferred to Montana.