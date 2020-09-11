MISSOULA -- People across the country and in Montana, honor the lives that were lost during 9/11 on Friday.
7,000 flags were placed to honor the lives lost during 9/11, the first responders who worked on Ground Zero and Americans who have died from domestic terrorists since statistics first started in the 1970's.
A trumpet played in the background as people put flags in the ground, around the Rose Garden Memorial Park in Missoula.
Members of the Missoula Exchange Club, the United Veterans Council, the University of Montana's ROTC Club, Boy Scouts of America and more, helped out to honor those affected by 9/11.
"We must never forget."
Event organizer Susan Campbell Reneau said that's why she's been hosting this event for many years.
"The Never Forget Service is critical for us to remember the people who were simply turning on their computer and getting their first cup of coffee for the day, and their lives were snuffed out," Reneau said.
Reneau's father served 26 years as a Marine, fighting in WWII, the Vietnam War and the Korean War.
She said that's how her love for this country started.
"I got to see first hand how beautiful and wonderful our country is and our country is truly magnificent and deserves to be honored at every turn," Reneau said.
The ceremony included an honor and color guard procession.
Tom Ziegler, a retired Missoula Rural Fire Department firefighter, spent weeks at Ground Zero helping locate the bodies of his friends and fellow firefighters.
He read their names to honor their memory, as bell was tolled for each life.
Reneau said these people need to be remembered.
"Because of a handful of first responders, police and firefighters as it was collapsing and being bombed by these terrorists through airplanes, 25,000 peoples lives were saved and we need to remember that. That's why this service is so critical, we need to remember," Reneau said.