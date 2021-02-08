Montana's Weather Authority has declared a Weather Authority Alert as brutal cold temperature continue in the state.
Bitterly cold weather will continue across Montana, especially across central and eastern areas of the state.
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY through Tuesday morning for northwest Montana, including the Kalispell area. Wind chills down to 35 below zero.
An advisory across central and eastern Montana into Thursday and a WIND CHILL WARNING for northeast Montana, including the Glasgow area. Wind chills down to 50 below zero across northeast Montana.
Temperatures range from below zero across northeast areas to the 20s around Dillon and also in the Bitterroot Valley.
Arctic air is entrenched across the northern Rockies and plains. And it will do so all of this week through the weekend.
An unsettled northwest flow will bring a few periods of flurries and snow showers through late week.
Otherwise, arctic high pressure will continue to dominate our weather. Lows approaching 30 below zero across north central Montana, with most areas well below zero for lows.
Lows will be above zero from Missoula south and east to Hamilton and Dillon. However, even these areas will see sub-zero lows later this week.
Most areas will have lows in the 10s and 20s below zero east of the divide. Highs will remain below zero the next few days in places like Glasgow, Lewistown and Great Falls. Highs in the single digits and 10s elsewhere.
We may finally see some moderating temperatures next week.