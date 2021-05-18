A WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT is in place from 9 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Friday for a spring snow event.
Wind advisories are in place until 9 PM for Flathead Lake in northwest Montana and 4 AM Wednesday, for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana. Gusts up to 35 mph are expected.
A high wind warning until 8 PM for the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts up to 65 mph.
A winter storm warning Wednesday through early Friday for the Glacier Park and the Rocky Mountain Front along with Browning to Choteau. Snowfall of 6 inches to 14 inches expected.
A winter weather advisory Wednesday night through early Friday for central and west central Montana. This includes the cities of Great Falls, Helena, Cut Bank, and Butte. Snowfall of 1 inch to 4 inches.
Snow will impact travel; slick conditions are expected.
A cold front has been marching across Montana today. Temperatures behind it in the 50s and 60s behind it and the 70s and 80s, nearing 90, in advance of it. It may spawn a few showers.
However, the main storm is yet to come. A massive area of cold core low pressure will sit over the western United States. The puts the state in a good position for much needed rain and snow, with the heaviest on the east side of the divide into central Montana. Rainfall will range from .10" up to .75". A few areas could see an inch. The precipitation will come to an end Friday night and early Saturday.
Lows in the 30s and 40s, dropping to the upper 20s and 30s late week and weekend. They will rebound back to the 30s and 40s later next week.
Highs in the 50s central and west on Wednesday, with 60s to lower 70s in the east.
Highs dropping to the upper 30s and 40s Thursday and Friday. Highs will rebound back to the 50s Saturday and the 60s and lower 70s by Tuesday.