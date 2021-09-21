A chilly start to Tuesday across the Treasure State

It's a chilly start to our Tuesday across the treasure state. Right now, parts of western and southwest Montana are waking up to some frost. Today the skies will be calm and clear across the board, and it will be breezy toward north central and eastern Montana. As we look toward the rest of the work week and into the weekend, conditions are expected to be clear with seasonal temperatures mostly in the 70's.

